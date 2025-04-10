Man held for raping, impregnating daughter in Bengaluru

GADAG: A 55-year-old man has been arrested on charges of repeatedly raping his 16-year-old minor daughter for a year. The issue came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant during a medical examination at Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) where her mother took her after the girl complained of stomach pain. Police have arrested the accused, Ramesh, and booked him under POCSO Act.

When the news of the girl's pregnancy spread, her angry neighbours started searching for the accused and told the girl's mother to file a police case against her husband, following which she lodged a complaint at Mulgund Police Station.

The girl is now admitted to GIMS where she is being treated. Doctors said that cases of molestation by step fathers is common, but this is a rare case where a man has raped his own daughter.

According to sources, Ramesh had threatened to kill his daughter if she revealed the incident to anybody. The girl was so scared that she did not even tell her mother about her father’s heinous act.

It was only after the girl complained of stomach pain that her mother took her to GIMS. After examining her, doctors suggested some medical tests which confirmed that she was pregnant. A case has been registered at the Mulgund police station.