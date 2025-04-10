Nandini’s whey-based idli-dosa batter missing from shelves as supply fails to meet demand

BENGALURU: Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF) much-awaited whey-based idli and dosa batter under the Nandini brand is already struggling to stay on shelves at Nandini parlours: Reason: Not due to a lack of demand but because of erratic supply.

Staff at multiple Nandini parlours say that they rarely receive stock of the batter, despite placing repeated requests.

Soon after the launch, KMF had claimed that supply would be streamlined based on demand after Sankranti. A Nandini salesperson, however,said that even after three months, there is still no consistent flow of the batter. With urban consumers, especially working professionals with tight schedules, increasingly turning to ready-to-cook meal options, the protein-packed breakfast option was expected to be among Nandini’s bestsellers.

Customers, however, point out that the company has failed to keep up with demand, while rival idli-dosa batter brands are gaining ground at the same time by introducing new variants like ragi-based batter and other protein-rich options.

“We were eager to try the whey-based batter as it seemed like a convenient and healthy option. We managed to buy it once, but after that, it was never available again,” Janaki, a resident of RT Nagar, said.