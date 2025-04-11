Fuel price hike, cold storage crunch hit Karnataka’s horticulture sector hard

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s horticulture sector faces a double blow — a severe shortage of cold storage facilities and a fresh hike in diesel prices. With only 221 cold storages available to handle tonnes of perishable produce annually, the sector is already under pressure. Now, the recent Rs 2 per litre increase in diesel prices is set to further strain farmers, who say rising fuel costs will significantly drive up storage and transport costs.

With most cold storages and nearly 80% of refrigerated trucks running on diesel, farmers say that the price rise will increase operational expenses by at least 15-20%, making it costlier to store and move crops like grapes, mangoes, tomatoes, and flowers, which Karnataka exports in large volumes.

While these 221 cold storage facilities are managed by the government - the transportation of the produce - from the land to the nearest warehouse and cold storage facilities and then to other districts and states - is handled by marketing chains and private traders, which the farmers say, leaves them with no bargaining power after the recent hike.

“With the diesel price hike, transporters are now increasing freight charges, reducing frequency of pickups, and in some cases, refusing smaller loads,” said Hemanth Rudregowda from Karnataka Grape Growers Association. He added that farmers, already thin stretched, are left with higher expenses. “With less existing storage facilities, we are now also risking losses because of timely access,” he said.

While not every crop requires cold storage, those that rely on transport - and the diesel price hike will have a brutal impact, hitting both the ends of the chain - farmers and consumers, said Dr SV Hittalmani, retired Additional Director of the Horticulture Department.