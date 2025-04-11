Nandi Hills ropeway gets forest clearance with riders; state eyes May 2025 for launch

BENGALURU: As the Karnataka government awaits approval from the Central government for the ambitious ropeway project in Nandi Hills, the state tourism department has set May 2025 as the target to lay the foundation stone.

Much to the chagrin of environmentalists and conservationists, the state government has applied on the Parivesh portal, managed by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), for clearance of the linear project, after the state forest department gave clearance but with conditions.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Chikkaballapur, HC Girish said forest clearance has been accorded with a few conditions, including minimal tree felling, no drilling, no blasting, no use of JCBs inside the forest and no road construction of any kind. Manual labour at the site is permitted under the supervision of forest staffers and experts. All forest rules will be enforced as the location falls in the Nandi state forest.

According to the tourism department, for execution of the 2.93km ropeway, seven acres of land are needed at the lower terminal, of which 86 guntas is forest land. Two acres are needed atop Nandi Hill, where the ropeway will terminate. The total project cost is Rs 93.40 crore, and is aimed to be completed within 24 months.

The project is being executed by Damodar Ropeways and Infra Limited and Ashoka BuildCon Limited. They have formed a special purpose vehicle with Dynamicx Ropeway Private Limited to execute the project. The public-private partnership project is being executed under DBFOT (Design, Build, Operate, Finance and Transfer) model, tourism officials working on the project said.