Packaged water, paneer samples in Bengaluru flagged unsafe by FDA over pesticide, bacterial contamination

BENGALURU: The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday said the presence of pesticide residues and high levels of total dissolved solids (TDS), the primary contaminants, were reasons to flag several packaged drinking water samples from Bengaluru as “unsafe” and “substandard”.

Following an FDA report on 255 samples which was tested, 95 samples across Karnataka were unsafe to drink, and 88 were of substandard quality.

FDA officials told TNIE that out of 27 contaminated samples in Bengaluru, the majority tested positive for pesticide residues, and the rest tested positive for excess TDS and other mineral imbalances, which can potentially affect kidneys and can even cause cancer.

Out of 27 samples, four are from Bengaluru Rural, nine from Bengaluru Urban, and 14 from BBMP limits, comprising two from BBMP East, one from BBMP North, six from South zone and five from BBMP West.

Officials indicated that in addition to the presence of harmful chemicals, they suspect contamination in the packaged drinking water is likely due to improper water sourcing, inadequate filtration, and poor quality control at local bottling units.

“In several cases, the water is directly drawn from borewells situated near agricultural fields where heavy pesticide use is common, leading to chemical seepage into the groundwater,” an official explained, adding that the overall analysis is still ongoing. The official remarked that cases will be registered against manufacturers once the survey is completed.