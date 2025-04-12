1,400 sign plea against garbage, parking fee in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In support of the Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP), over 1,000 people from different areas of Bengaluru pledged online not to pay additional taxes like the solid waste management user fee and parking fee in private spaces that were introduced by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). BNP launched the online petition ‘I won’t pay new charges’ regarding the issue of additional tax.

The petition has been presented to the BBMP administrator which has been forwarded to BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath, say BNP members..

BNP members said the reasons for the new fee are outlined clearly, and alternatives are presented to the public.

Piyoosh, a resident from Kanakapura road, said, “Officials are collecting Rs 1500-Rs 2,000 per flat! Imagine for our one apartment complex, they’re raking in a cool Rs 38 lakhs! And for not providing any service! Where will the money go?”