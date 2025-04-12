Bengaluru: Alcoholic kills aged mom after squabble over money, held

BENGALURU: An 81-year-old woman was murdered by her 56-year-old son in Bagalagunte police station limits on Thursday night. The victim’s daughter filed a complaint against her brother, accusing him of killing their mother. Police arrested the accused and are ascertaining the reasons behind the murder.

The victim, Shantabai, lived in her own house in Muneshwara Nagar with her son Mahendra Singh, who reportedly killed her under the influence of alcohol. He hit her on her head with an iron rod, resulting in instant death.

Singh, who is said to be addicted to alcohol, would fight with Shantabai every day, demanding money for his drink. Around 9.30pm Thursday, Singh returned home drunk and picked a fight with his mother. During the heated argument, he attacked her with a rod. Neighbours rushed to Shantabai’s house on hearing the commotion, and informed her daughter.

The daughter, who lives with her family in Siddanahalli, rushed to her mother’s house and saw her lying dead. She reported the matter to the police. Singh’s wife had reportedly left him due to his drinking habits, and he was also unemployed because of his addiction. The victim’s late husband was a government employee, so she would get pension every month. She was also getting rent from a house, which took care of her needs. The body was shifted to the Victoria Hospital’s mortuary for postmortem.