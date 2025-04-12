Five arrested for moral policing and assaulting boy, girl outside park in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Five youths, including a minor, were arrested in connection with a moral policing incident. The group allegedly harassed and assaulted a boy and a girl who were sitting on a scooter near Suvarna Layout park in Chandra Layout police station limits last Saturday evening.

The accused have been identified as Mohin, a scrap worker; Mansoor, a tailor; Afridi Pasha and Waseem Khan, both wielding workers-- all aged between 21 and 23 and residents of Gangondanahalli. The minor’s identity has been withheld due to legal protections.

According to a senior police officer, the incident occurred when a burqa-clad girl was seen sitting on a scooter with a boy from a different faith outside the park. The accused confronted the girl, questioned her for being with the boy and allegedly assaulted the duo. They also recorded a video of the incident and circulated it on social media.

The video reportedly shows the youths confronting the girl, questioning her conduct and demanding her parents’ contact details. As the girl attempted to stand her ground, the boy was repeatedly hit with a bat, while one of the accused slapped the girl.

Following a complaint filed by the girl on Wednesday, the police tracked down and arrested all five individuals. They were produced before a court on Thursday and have been remanded to judicial custody.

The accused have been booked for rioting, outraging the modesty of a woman, assault and under other sections of the BNS.