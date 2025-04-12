Indian Institute of Science doll exhibition celebrates noted scientists

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will host a unique doll exhibition on April 12, celebrating India’s legendary scientists and engineers. Titled “Sci-Tech Legends of India,” the event will be held at the Office of Communications’ exhibition hall.

The event is organised as part of the undergraduate humanities course ‘Mapping India with Folk Arts.’ The exhibition is helmed by Dr Bitasta Das. The course aims to encourage science and engineering students to explore Indian folk art and its cultural contexts.

As part of the exhibition, students will display handmade dolls of eminent Indian figures in science and technology, such as Aryabhatta, C. CV Raman, JC Bose, Rohini Godbole, GN Ramachandran, and others, along with their works.

The exhibition aims to bridge the gap between science and culture by celebrating the legacy of prominent figures who shaped India’s scientific journey. The event will be open to the IISc community till April 25, whereas it will be open to the public only today.