‘STAMP’ initiative to boost public transport usage in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Station Access Mobility Program (STAMP) Innovation Challenge, an initiative that uses behavioural science and technology to encourage individuals to shift from personal vehicles to public transport, was launched in Electronics City on Friday.

With the Namma Metro Yellow Line set to open later this year, it aims to help commuters shift from private vehicles to public transport. Since Electronics City is one of the biggest employment hubs, the initiative aims to promote the usage by lakhs of employees in the region.

The initiative was launched by BMRCL, BMTC, and the Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA), in collaboration with Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) and WRI India.

The initiative involves inviting startups, tech firms, or anyone to create solutions using behavioural science and technology. The best ideas will be chosen between April and June 2025. Winning teams will receive a share of USD 100,000 in funding, along with expert support in business strategy, pilot design, and government engagement.

They will also attend a boot camp led by Ashoka University’s Centre for Social and Behaviour Change.