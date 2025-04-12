The Apex City

Sometimes, as we (women) grow older, wiser and more mature; we tend to bother less about the things that bothered us when we were younger. I see myself taking the high road more often, it’s not of paramount importance to ‘be right’ most times and I really tend to enjoy my own company and that of some close women friends more and more. I tend to refrain from large gatherings and the like, and having a light (but tasty) dinner early in the evening seems to appeal to me much more. My son cruelly says ‘it’s old age ma’ but I have another theory. Based on my research (mostly from the ‘Mecca’ of higher learning, ‘Instagram’), when we are younger, our bodies are flooded with all the good ol’ hormones like oestrogen, progesterone etc, which make us pliable, emotional, and ‘mommy-material’. It works fine for our partners, children and all and sundry in general, because they have a good deal going, right? Then, suddenly, the universe, in its almighty wisdom turns the hormones off and we wake up to a crueller world, where the expectations are sky-high and the rewards are miniscule. Women don’t take ‘nonsense’ lying down and stand up for ourselves more often. I think our condition is very aptly named because it makes the ‘men’ in our life ‘pause’ and take a good hard look at the emerging tigresses. I think I like this stage in my life more!

’Twas was a sunny day after I slaved over a hot stove (I am a creature of habit), and made a scrumptious Eid meal for the ‘boys’ in my family and friends, and my feet were killing me. As I mentioned before, my ‘loving’ hormones were in short supply so I was quite a beast around the house for a couple of days. My son conveniently took off to Mumbai, while my other half was stuck with me. Of course, he knows the way to my heart, so he took me for a fabulous brunch at The Oberoi, where I gorged on the fare from their signature Japanese restaurant Wabi Sabi. Being personally served by your fave chef Anirban Dasgupta and joined by the GM Amit Khare to share some laughs on the table, all the while partaking great food, was a double delight. Slowly but surely, my loving hormones have returned!