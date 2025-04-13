25-year-old Bengaluru youth proves age no barrier to spark a change

BENGALURU: Passion has a way of standing out, age no bar. A young woman from Bengaluru, full of wild dreams and ideas for society, didn’t step back when her ideas were dismissed. At just 25, Meghana Murthy rose as a powerful voice for women, children and communities that are left behind. Her relentless efforts recently earned her the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament’s National Youth Award 2022–23.
Meghana is the founder of Smitam, a non-profit organisation that has been working for over eight years to empower women and uplift children. What began as a spark of compassion at the age of 17, grew into a movement for change.
Meghana was consumed by the pain and inequality she saw around her. That empathy slowly evolved into action — and a mission. “I felt empowered by the idea that change is possible if we all come together,” she says, reflecting on her journey.
Slew of campaigns
Under Smitam, Meghana has led several impactful initiatives. Among them is ‘Be a Hero’, a campaign aimed at breaking the silence around menstrual health and educating young girls about menstruation. It also focuses on educating young girls about their bodies and making them feel confident in their skin. “Since its launch, we’ve reached out to 2,00,000 girls, helping them understand their bodies and encouraging them to be proud of their natural processes,’’ she shared.
Her love for animals inspired ‘Pawsible’, an initiative to rescue and rehabilitate stray dogs, improving their lives while sensitising communities to coexist. Meghana also played a pivotal role in the ‘Save Turahalli Forest’ protest, where she along with other changemakers protested for endangered green spaces. The campaign mobilised over 5,000 residents to protest the proposed conversion of the forest.
Another flagship project, ‘Woman for Woman’, supports economically marginalised women by providing resources, skill training and emotional encouragement.
The campaign was born from the realisation that women often face unique challenges, especially when it comes to supporting their families financially. “We wanted to create a system where women could empower each other through mutual support,” shares Meghana. What began with just two women has now grown to support over 35 families.
Belief in community
Whether it’s protecting the environment, advocating for women, educating children or caring for animals, what ties all of Meghana’s work together is her belief in the interconnectedness of her community. “For me, it’s not just about addressing individual issues but about creating a society where everyone coexists and thrives together,” she emphasised.
Meghana says the biggest challenges in her journey were overcoming resistance to change and breaking deeply ingrained societal norms. “Through patience and a firm belief in the power of people, each journey became easier,” she adds.
Despite resistance, Meghana stands firm alongside the members of Smitam, proving that age is just a number and that real change begins when you refuse to stay silent.
As Meghana looks into the future, her mission is very clear -- to create a more compassionate and inclusive world.