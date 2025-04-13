25-year-old Bengaluru youth proves age no barrier to spark a change

BENGALURU: Passion has a way of standing out, age no bar. A young woman from Bengaluru, full of wild dreams and ideas for society, didn’t step back when her ideas were dismissed. At just 25, Meghana Murthy rose as a powerful voice for women, children and communities that are left behind. Her relentless efforts recently earned her the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament’s National Youth Award 2022–23.

Meghana is the founder of Smitam, a non-profit organisation that has been working for over eight years to empower women and uplift children. What began as a spark of compassion at the age of 17, grew into a movement for change.

Meghana was consumed by the pain and inequality she saw around her. That empathy slowly evolved into action — and a mission. “I felt empowered by the idea that change is possible if we all come together,” she says, reflecting on her journey.