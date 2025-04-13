Bengaluru hospitals see increase in diarrhoea, food poisoning

BENGALURU: With summer setting in, Bengaluru has witnessed a surge in roadside juice vendors, drawing large crowds looking for a quick way to cool down. But alongside this, there is a sharp rise in cases of diarrhoea and food poisoning across the city.

Several hospitals and clinics in the city reported that many patients admitted with severe stomach infections had recently consumed juice from outside. In the light of this, health officials have warned that unhygienic preparation, contaminated water, and improper storage of ingredients— such as unwashed fruits and dirty ice —are fuelling the surge. Experts caution that what seems like a refreshing drink may be exposing consumers to harmful bacteria and serious health risks.

Dr Shaikh Mohammed Aslam, HOD and Consultant, at the Department of Internal Medicine, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, explained that many roadside juice stalls fail to follow basic hygiene practices. Untreated water, unwashed fruits, and ice made from contaminated sources create the perfect breeding ground for harmful bacteria that can lead to acute gastroenteritis, and the resulting infections can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and fever. “If left untreated, they may lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, or more serious complications, especially in children, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity,” Aslam said.