Bengaluru residents stage flash protest against pathetic roads, civic neglect

BENGALURU: Frustrated over the pathetic condition of road, persistent traffic congestion overflowing sewage, residents of Balagere in Varthur held a flash mob on Saturday, demanding accountability from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Wearing T-shirts printed with images of past floods and pothole-ridden roads, the demanded a rebate on property tax, claiming the civic body has failed to deliver basic infrastructure.

Resident Welfare Association ‘TejaVeeraYodha’ warned the BBMP that if it continues to ignore their pleas, they would use the tax amount to fix the broken infrastructure themselves.

Swetha R, a resident who championed the protest, said she had moved from Vijayanagar in South Bengaluru to Balegere eight years ago and has faced nothing but civic apathy since. “The local MLA has orphaned us, as there’s no sign of help or action.”

Swetha added that residents had filled potholes themselves ten months ago to prevent accidents. The viral video had caught the attention of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, but nothing has happened so far. Heavy trucks ferrying construction materials frequently worsen road conditions, creating more potholes and damaging water lines.

Residents say the ongoing construction boom is adding to their woes. “We urged the BBMP and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to stop approving new projects until existing roads and drains are fixed. Aam Aadmi Party’s Bengaluru district vice president Ashok Mruthyunjaya, who joined the protest, alleged that former MLA Aravind Limbavali ignored the area during his tenure, and his successor and wife Manjula Limbavali is following suit.