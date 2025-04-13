Kashmir to Kulali: Farmer brings apple orchards to scorching hot North Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: An orchard of red, juicy apples in the scorching heat of North Karnataka? Surprisingly, yes. The fruit, which grows in the cool climes of Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, is being cultivated on a sprawling farm in Kulali village of Mudhol taluk in Bagalkot district.

Farmer Srishail Teli has rewritten the rules of horticulture with his persistent efforts to grow apples in temperatures soaring above 38 degrees. He succeeded, and got a bountiful harvest on seven acres of land. The region is traditionally believed to be unfit for such crops, but Teli is earning a good income, besides an enviable reputation in the farming community and beyond.

Unsuitable soil

Bagalkot, where nearly 80 per cent of the farmland is devoted to sugarcane, has long been seen as unsuitable for crops beyond staples like corn, wheat, cow sorghum, pomegranate and chickpea. However, Teli has broken this long-standing belief by cultivating apples on the same soil. His efforts have not only yielded high-quality fruit but have also inspired curiosity and admiration among fellow farmers.

“I was primarily cultivating grapes and had good success with them, but I wanted to try something new,” said Teli, who is keen on taking up challenges in the farming sector. “During my search, I came to know about apple cultivation in North Karnataka. Though I hadn’t met anyone who had done it, I decided to take the plunge.”

He did not once visit traditional apple-growing regions like Shimla or Kashmir, and instead relied on his own research and determination. He planted 2,600 saplings of the ‘Anna’ variety, which is known to withstand temperatures as high as 42 degree Celsius. He said that other varieties suitable for hot climates include the Golden Dorsett and HRMN-99.