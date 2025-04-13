Kashmir to Kulali: Farmer brings apple orchards to scorching hot North Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: An orchard of red, juicy apples in the scorching heat of North Karnataka? Surprisingly, yes. The fruit, which grows in the cool climes of Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, is being cultivated on a sprawling farm in Kulali village of Mudhol taluk in Bagalkot district.
Farmer Srishail Teli has rewritten the rules of horticulture with his persistent efforts to grow apples in temperatures soaring above 38 degrees. He succeeded, and got a bountiful harvest on seven acres of land. The region is traditionally believed to be unfit for such crops, but Teli is earning a good income, besides an enviable reputation in the farming community and beyond.
Unsuitable soil
Bagalkot, where nearly 80 per cent of the farmland is devoted to sugarcane, has long been seen as unsuitable for crops beyond staples like corn, wheat, cow sorghum, pomegranate and chickpea. However, Teli has broken this long-standing belief by cultivating apples on the same soil. His efforts have not only yielded high-quality fruit but have also inspired curiosity and admiration among fellow farmers.
“I was primarily cultivating grapes and had good success with them, but I wanted to try something new,” said Teli, who is keen on taking up challenges in the farming sector. “During my search, I came to know about apple cultivation in North Karnataka. Though I hadn’t met anyone who had done it, I decided to take the plunge.”
He did not once visit traditional apple-growing regions like Shimla or Kashmir, and instead relied on his own research and determination. He planted 2,600 saplings of the ‘Anna’ variety, which is known to withstand temperatures as high as 42 degree Celsius. He said that other varieties suitable for hot climates include the Golden Dorsett and HRMN-99.
Taking a risk
Teli said that after collecting information on availability of the saplings, he bought them from a private nursery in Shirdi in Maharashtra. “I took a big risk. People laughed at me, some even called me an idiot. But I told myself, even if I don’t get a full crop, at least I’ll have apples to eat,” he recalled. The risk paid off handsomely.
Teli said he invested around Rs 7 lakh in the project, opting for fully organic farming methods. Though apple trees generally take three years to bear fruit, Srishail’s farm saw results in just two years and two months. “The apples produced in my farm fully match the taste, colour and quality of those grown in traditional apple belts,” he claimed.
So far, Teli has sold over 12 tonnes of apples in the open market, fetching prices ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 150 per kilogram, based on quality. The earnings have helped him fully recover his investment. In addition, he used apple cultivation as an intercrop opportunity, successfully growing sweet corn and watermelon alongside.
“This success didn’t come easy. I’ve spent a lot of time and effort taking care of every plant to ensure the best quality,” Teli said. His efforts have not gone unnoticed.
A retired CRPF officer who served for two decades in Kashmir, visited the farm and expressed amazement at the achievement. “It’s hard to believe apples can grow in this climate,” the officer said. Many doctors and professionals from various fields are also making their way to Srishail Teli’s farm to check on the innovative crop first-hand.
“I come from a farming background and started working in the fields after PUC. I may not have formal training in horticulture, but I have always had a deep interest in agriculture and a strong desire to experiment,” Teli shared. “Once you start something, don’t stop halfway. Work till you see results. That is what I do.”
Today, his farm is not only a source of income but also a centre of learning and inspiration. Many visitors are welcomed with fresh apples, freely shared by the farmer who once faced ridicule.