Two arrested for making remarks on Waqf Bill in Bengaluru

DAVANGERE: District Police have arrested two accused in connection with making provocative remarks regarding the introduction of the Waqf Bill amendment in the parliament recently. However, the main accused in the case, former member of the City Corporation Kabir Khan, has escaped.

It can be recalled that recently, a video of a person in Davangere city making provocative remarks against the Waqf Bill-2025 was circulated on social media. Based on this video, a case was registered against Ahmed Kabir Khan and his associates at Azad Nagar police station in connection with the said video.

A team of Azad Nagar Police Inspector Ashwin Kumar and staff was formed to find the accused in the case under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Uma Prashant. The second accused in the case, Abdul Gani (56) of Bashanagar, and the third accused, Mohammed Zubair (40), have been arrested in Davangere. The police said that the main accused, Kabir Khan, will be arrested soon.

SP Uma Prashant has lauded the work of the police officers and staff who were successful in arresting the accused in the case.

SP also said that, It is against the law to post and share any provocative, personal abuse, religious abuse, hate speech, anti-national posts, especially regarding the Waqf Bill, and other objectionable posts on social media, and to comment badly. Uma Prashant has also warned of initiating appropriate action against the violators. She also has advised the social media group owners to be alert while using the social media.