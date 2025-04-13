Watchman killed for denying entry into property; three held

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old watchman was murdered by three men for refusing to let them party on private property in Vaderahalli near Kengeri.

The accused, Puneeth, Mahesh, and Mohan, all residents of Vaderahalli, were arrested within hours of a complaint being filed by the Kaggalipura police. Mahesh and Mohan are drivers by profession, while Puneeth is currently unemployed.

According to police, the trio arrived at the property with liquor bottles and attacked the watchman, Nagaraju, with wooden planks when he denied them entry. They also fled with his mobile phone. Nagaraju was living in a shed on the premises.

Nagaraju, a native of Thonachikoppalu in Mysuru, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. However, he managed to identify the attackers, who were known to him as residents.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Wednesday. Nagaraju died around 11 am the following day.

N Darshan, 22, Nagaraju’s son, said, “Since the accused had taken away my father’s mobile phone, no one knew what had happened. The next day, one of his friends went to check on him after he didn’t respond to calls. My father, who was injured, contacted me using his friend’s phone. Though we rushed him to the hospital, he died on the way. If the attackers hadn’t taken his phone, my father might have survived”.