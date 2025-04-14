Dams to dreams that live on

Hailing from a small district called Mokshagundam in Andhra Pradesh, Visvesvaraya’s ancestors, according to Satish, moved to Karnataka 300 years ago. Born into poverty, he faced many hardships. His father, a priest, barely made ends meet. Yet, with sheer determination in the power of education, he rose against the odds. “During his studies, he stayed at a free hostel in Chamarajpet, where he once ran short of money. He walked 60 kilometres to Muddenahalli from Bengaluru as there were no buses at that time,” shares Satish, who is currently the president of the Visvesvaraya National Memorial Trust, Museum Road, which maintains the house where Visvesvaraya was born.

A city-based business man, Satish also reflects on Visvesvaraya’s relationships with national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, stating, “Gandhi always felt that rural industries would bring prosperity to India. And Visvesvaraya felt that large industries and heavy industries would bring prosperity.” Satish also shares how, when Nehru awarded Visvesvaraya the Bharat Ratna in 1955, he wrote back graciously yet firmly stating his approach to nation-building, adding that ‘he would still criticise’ the government if there was a mistake.

Perhaps the most interesting are the stories Satish shares of Visvesvaraya’s habits and treatment of his family. “He had a very systematic way of living. 7 o’clock on the dot was breakfast time at home. 12, lunchtime. At four, he used to have a glass of mosambi juice. And at eight, dinner. Before we left for our school, we had to go and see him. And then, when we came back, and before he left for his walk, he would come, ask us how the school was,” Satish reminisces. He also adds how, despite Visvesvaraya’s famed strictness, he was gentle, especially with children. “Once, when I had my tonsillitis operation, he sent his staff to check on me and later, visited me. There was a lot of affection between him and all of us,” notes Satish.