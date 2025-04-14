Vish-U a Happy New Year!

Welcome the Malayali new year, Vishu, by indulging in the authentic flavours of Kerala brought to you by numerous venues across the city serving Vishu sadya. Take your loved ones along, share a meal together, and usher in warmth and prosperity.
Relish Kerala’s harvest delicacies with a carefully prepared Vishu sadya while staff dressed in traditional attire create an immersive experience. With a bountiful assortment of more than 24 sumptuous dishes on offer, taste the savoury flavours of avial, thoran, kootu curry, alongside a medley of sweet payasams.
When: April 14, 12.30pm
Where: F5 at Hilton Garden Inn, Nagawara
Call: 82101 44392
Take your loved ones along for a Vishu sadya which brings you culinary delights to light up the occasion. Highlights include pineapple pachadi, naraga curry, uniappam, kaippakka theeyal, banana chips, sharkara varati, and more.
When: April 14, 12.30pm
Where: Mannheim Craft Brewery, Bellandur
Call: 96633 95482
Join in for a sumptuous sadya of authentic flavours served on a traditional banana leaf. Enjoy a delicious spread of Kerala sadya complete with avial, sambar, pachadi, kichadi, olan, kalan, assortment of payasam, and more.
When: April 14, 12pm onwards
Where: The Paul, Domlur
Call: 080 4047 7777
Experience the authentic flavours of Kerala with a special lunch session. Savour regional delicacies like avial, meen moilee, kozhi roast, mampazha pulissery, and the much-loved chakka ada, curated to bring the true spirit of Vishu to your table.
When: April 14, 12pm onwards
Where: Karavalli at Vivanta Bengaluru, Residency Road
Call: 95386 38137
A leaf. A moment. A meal worth remembering. This Vishu, indulge in a grand sadya with authentic flavours served on a traditional banana leaf. Feast on more than 20 vegetarian dishes that capture the essence of home with a gourmet twist!
When: April 14, 12pm onwards
Where: Gokulam Grand, Jalahalli
Call: 95355 55955
Treat yourself with a feast that brings you the taste of the season. Choose from a menu that features delicacies such as njalipoovan pazham, pappadam, sharkkaravaratti, inchi puli, cabbage thoran, and more!
When: April 14, 11.30am onwards
Where: Restaurant Chef Pillai, Whitefield and Brigade Road
Call: 89431 50000