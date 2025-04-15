20-year-old dental student die by suicide

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old dental student ended her life by jumping from the fourth floor of an apartment building, allegedly due to anxiety over her ongoing examination.

The incident took place at Victory Harmony Apartments in Hebbal police station limits on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Soumya D, a resident of an apartment located on the Sumangali Seva Ashram Road. She hailed from Andhra Pradesh. She was a second-year dental student at a private college in Yeshwanthpur.

According to the police, around 12.45 pm on Sunday, Soumya took the extreme step, when her family members had gone out.

Locals rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. It is learnt that she took the extreme step due to exam fear. She was also suffering from depression over her studies.

The Hebbal police have registered an unnatural death report.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or are in need of emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424 640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or call the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225 521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm