CET from today, 3.31 lakh eligible to write

BENGALURU: The Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to professional courses in Karnataka, including engineering, is scheduled to begin from today (April 15), with the Kannada language exam for specific candidates. The tests for other subjects will be held on April 16 and 17. Over 3.31 lakh candidates are eligible to write CET this year. CET, conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), will be in two shifts — 10.30 am to 11.50 am and 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

On the first day, the KEA will conduct the CET Kannada language test from 10.30 am to 11.30 am. The other CET papers — Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology — will be held on April 16 and 17 in two shifts. The Kannada language test will take place at five centres in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Vijayapura, and Belagavi.

KEA Executive Director H Prasanna said that all exam centres will be monitored through live webcasting and CCTV camera surveillance, similar to the system used in recruitment exams. District magistrates and zilla panchayat CEOs will oversee the process to ensure strict enforcement and transparency. This is the first time KEA will be implementing webcasting, he added.

KEA has advised the candidates to arrive at least 90 minutes before the commencement of exams as thorough checks will be conducted at the gates. Entry will only be permitted after verifying the candidate’s identity using a QR code and facial recognition system.

KEA also introduced a strict dress code that all candidates must follow