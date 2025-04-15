Tigers lurk in Bengaluru’s backyard

“It seems there are two or three tigers wandering in the national park. We have observed multiple pugmarks, but nothing is confirmed yet,” a forest department official said on condition of anonymity. “This region is not safe for tigers, given its proximity to Bengaluru. With rapid urban development, BNP is turning into a lung space, surrounded by urbanisation. The growing number of leopard and elephant sightings near human settlements is proof of this. A tiger coming into conflict with people could be far more dangerous,” he said.

Officials note that ecologically, BNP can house tigers as it has a healthy prey base and a connecting strip to Tamil Nadu. However, the increasing threat of poaching and human intrusion continues to make the area vulnerable.

The recently released report ‘Status of Tigers, Prey and Other Mammals in Tiger Reserves of Karnataka’ for the year 2024 also noted a rise in the number of tigers migrating long distances in search of safer habitats and prey. “We are currently reviewing camera trap images to analyse the strip patterns of all animals to ascertain the number of tigers. It seems there’s more than one. We will also have to check with officials from other tiger reserves and national parks to trace where these tigers may have come from,” said BNP Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kajol A Patil.