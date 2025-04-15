Woman, son found murdered in Athani farmhouse

ATHANI: A gruesome double murder shocked the residents of Kodaganur in Athani taluk on Sunday evening. Chandravva Apparai Ichari (65) and her son Vitthal Apparai Ichari (42), originally from Nandgaon, were found brutally killed in their farmhouse.

The duo had been residing in a small house on their farmland in Kodaganur.

Vitthal’s wife had passed away earlier, and with his daughter married and his son reportedly living elsewhere, only the mother and son stayed on the property. Sources revealed that Chandravva was recently involved in a court case following an accident.

While there had been efforts to reach an out-of-court settlement, the talks reportedly fell through, with local speculation suggesting that Chandravva’s opposition to reconciliation might have played a role in the tragic events.