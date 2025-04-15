Woven Wonder: A look at the revival of rattan in interiors

With its warm tan colour and trademark weave pattern, rattan furniture was once the quintessential feature of many Indian homes in the ’70s and ’80s. Now, in more forms than the classic teak chairs, bed headboards, and cane sofas, the material has made a huge comeback in interior design. “For many years, it was considered a very old material and people wanted to discard the stuff. But over the last two to three years, it has really taken over the interiors industry and used in a much more versatile manner,” says Madhu Sarangi, the co-founder of Ishaan Kone Architects and Interior Designers.

Nostalgia with a twist

One of Madhu’s clients, Argha Sarkar, a manager at a design studio, recently converted his terrace space into a rattan-themed sitting area fitted out with a TV unit and storage units with rattan panels alongside a table with a rattan tabletop. “We both love the look of wood and have used it quite a lot in the house. But because this space felt a little more open with big windows overlooking the rest of the terrace, we didn’t want it to feel heavy. Rattan has that natural look that both me and my wife like, while also not having that solid, heavy look, and blending well with wood,” he says, noting that the appeal of the material also lies in the comfort and nostalgia associated with it. “There’s familiarity and personality associated with it because we’ve seen it growing up,” he adds.

Apart from the nostalgic appeal and ability to blend seamlessly with wood, rattan has become popular again for its flexibility as a material which can easily be moulded into different shapes, resulting in uses that weren’t seen in the past. “Contrary to the ’70s, people have started exploring rattan in different forms apart from loose furniture – they’re playing with partitions and privacy screens, using rattan rolls on wardrobes and console units, light fittings and many wall decors,” says Poornima Shivaprasad Hiremath, the principal architect at Studio Aura. Sarangi adds, “People are using it in wall panelling and ceilings too. Once, we did a frame of wood and stretched a rattan weave material over it with some lighting behind so that it creates a beautiful pattern with a very nice Indian or bohemian look to it.”