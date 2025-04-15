Woven Wonder: A look at the revival of rattan in interiors

With its warm tan colour and trademark weave pattern, rattan furniture was once the quintessential feature of many Indian homes in the ’70s and ’80s. Now, in more forms than the classic teak chairs, bed headboards, and cane sofas, the material has made a huge comeback in interior design. “For many years, it was considered a very old material and people wanted to discard the stuff. But over the last two to three years, it has really taken over the interiors industry and used in a much more versatile manner,” says Madhu Sarangi, the co-founder of Ishaan Kone Architects and Interior Designers.
Nostalgia with a twist
One of Madhu’s clients, Argha Sarkar, a manager at a design studio, recently converted his terrace space into a rattan-themed sitting area fitted out with a TV unit and storage units with rattan panels alongside a table with a rattan tabletop. “We both love the look of wood and have used it quite a lot in the house. But because this space felt a little more open with big windows overlooking the rest of the terrace, we didn’t want it to feel heavy. Rattan has that natural look that both me and my wife like, while also not having that solid, heavy look, and blending well with wood,” he says, noting that the appeal of the material also lies in the comfort and nostalgia associated with it. “There’s familiarity and personality associated with it because we’ve seen it growing up,” he adds.
Apart from the nostalgic appeal and ability to blend seamlessly with wood, rattan has become popular again for its flexibility as a material which can easily be moulded into different shapes, resulting in uses that weren’t seen in the past. “Contrary to the ’70s, people have started exploring rattan in different forms apart from loose furniture – they’re playing with partitions and privacy screens, using rattan rolls on wardrobes and console units, light fittings and many wall decors,” says Poornima Shivaprasad Hiremath, the principal architect at Studio Aura. Sarangi adds, “People are using it in wall panelling and ceilings too. Once, we did a frame of wood and stretched a rattan weave material over it with some lighting behind so that it creates a beautiful pattern with a very nice Indian or bohemian look to it.”
Versatile and sustainable
The material is flexible in terms of its ability to fit into different trendy aesthetics too, with styles like Japandi and Scandi using it for its warmth and subtlety. Hiremath explains, “Rattan is part of minimalistic and biophilic design, it seamlessly blends with modern, traditional, rustic, bohemian, contemporary or many other decor styles. It’s unique texture softens the harsh lines of modern architecture and gives a warm and welcoming feeling.” Sarangi adds, “Even in very luxurious interiors, we can sandwich it between glass with a touch of metal and give it a luxurious look.”
Eco-friendly in itself as a long-lasting material made of reeds grown widely in India, if you prioritise sustainability, this trend may be an opportunity to upcycle an old piece of furniture lying in your
parents’ or grandparents’ homes. “Old rattan furniture can be modified into unique pieces of art…it can be stained, painted or left in its natural state to fit your interiors. You can give it a pastel coat of paint or give it new upholstery to keep up with changing colour trends,” suggests Hiremath.
Artistic flair
Prashant Kashyap and Saumya Kashyap’s Bengaluru store, Vystrit, has gained popularity online for its unique rattan art. Featuring intricate and vibrant cross-stitch designs on a rattan base, these artworks, featuring designs from peacocks to Ganeshas, are made of upcycled materials and can add a splash of colour to any space. “We use handmade rattan mats and dye t-shirt yarn sourced from textile processors on our own. We also wanted this to be socially sustainable, so Saumya trains women housekeepers who had no previous experience with embroidery or thread work. It takes between a day to six days to make these pieces based on their size,” explains Prashant. A unique design of theirs is a table with a changeable rattan art tabletop, “Every three months or so we send a new piece of art in exchange for the old one which can be replaced by lifting the glass up,” he says.
Tips
Using rattan in exterior areas directly exposed to sun and rain can lead to mold growth. When used outside, sandwiching rattan between glass panels can protect it from the elements
The webbing pattern can hold dust so regular cleaning is essential
Plastic lookalikes may be passed off as rattan in markets so exercise caution while purchasing