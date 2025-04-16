CCB busts drug racket in Bengaluru; arrests 10 including foreign national with Rs 6.78 crore worth drugs

BENGALURU: In a major crackdown, the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested 10 individuals, including a foreign national, in two separate cases on Tuesday.

In the first case, a 25-year-old civil engineer was arrested by the sleuths for selling hydro ganja. Police seized over 3.5 kg of the drug, worth Rs 4.56 crore, including Rs 27 lakh in cash.

The accused Jijo Prasad, 25, is a resident of Bommasandra, who hails from Kerala.

According to police, Prasad used to procure hydro ganja from Kerala at a lower price and bring it to Bengaluru. He sold ganja with his friend in areas such as Electronics City and Bommasandra. To avoid suspicion, they used to pack 100-gram portions in double-layered airtight plastic covers and sell them in the city. They had sold each gram for Rs 12,000. Prasad’s accomplice is still absconding, and a search is underway.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused near Electronics City 2nd Stage. Around 1 kg of hydro ganja was seized from him. Upon further search, police recovered an additional 2.554 kg of hydro ganja, Rs 27 lakh in cash, at his house.

In another operation, a foreign national was arrested and 1 kg of MDMA crystals worth Rs 2 crore was seized in the Begur police station limits.