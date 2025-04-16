Inmate brutally assaulted in a private rehabilitation centre in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, an inmate at a private rehabilitation centre was thrashed over 30 times by the staff after he refused to wash the warden’s clothes and clean the toilet. The rehabilitation centre is located within the limits of the Nelamangala Rural police station on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to Vedio, a patient was cornered in a room and then beaten relentlessly with a stick by a man while others stood by and watched.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba confirmed that a suo motu case had been registered at the Nelamangala Rural police station and that the police have arrested the accused.

The incident was recorded on CCTV, and the video went viral on social media. A police source told TNIE that the incident occurred in mid-2024; however, it only came to light recently. The police have registered a case against the rehab owner and the warden in connection with assault, the source said.

Further investigation is on.