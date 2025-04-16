Out comes the fun with the sun: summer camps in bengaluru

Through this workshop, kids can explore different aspects of theatre from shadow puppetry, writing and improv, to storytelling, emotional expression and characterisation, at one of the most celebrated theatre venues in the city – Ranga Shankara. “Unlike a traditional ‘theatre camp’, focusing on particular aspects of theatre within the larger framework differentiates us from other summertime camps,” says Adithya Suresh, the programme assistant. Apart from just teaching kids to act, perform or tell stories, theatre can be a great way to bring them out of their digital shell and teach essential life skills. Suresh adds, “We hope to spark a lasting curiosity in the kids that goes beyond the screen. More than just teaching theatre, we hope to nurture their characters, help them understand themselves better, and equip them with the tools to become thoughtful individuals in society.”

Age: Varies according to workshop

When: Batch 1: Till April 27; Batch 2: April 28 to May 11

Where: Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar

Details: @rangashankara on Instagram