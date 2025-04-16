Out comes the fun with the sun: summer camps in bengaluru

When summer rolls around, and kids go from spending most of the day at school to being glued to the TV or their phones, the question on every parent’s mind is how to keep them engaged and get them away from their screens. If you’re looking for summer programmes that would be a fun yet educational experience for your kids, these promise to bring out their inner actors, hone their music skills, help them build cool robots, connect with nature and much more.
Through this workshop, kids can explore different aspects of theatre from shadow puppetry, writing and improv, to storytelling, emotional expression and characterisation, at one of the most celebrated theatre venues in the city – Ranga Shankara. “Unlike a traditional ‘theatre camp’, focusing on particular aspects of theatre within the larger framework differentiates us from other summertime camps,” says Adithya Suresh, the programme assistant. Apart from just teaching kids to act, perform or tell stories, theatre can be a great way to bring them out of their digital shell and teach essential life skills. Suresh adds, “We hope to spark a lasting curiosity in the kids that goes beyond the screen. More than just teaching theatre, we hope to nurture their characters, help them understand themselves better, and equip them with the tools to become thoughtful individuals in society.”
Age: Varies according to workshop
When: Batch 1: Till April 27; Batch 2: April 28 to May 11
Where: Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar
Details: @rangashankara on Instagram
With younger generations inheriting an increasingly polluted world with disappearing natural ecosystems, if you want to encourage your kids to connect with nature and teach them to be environmentally conscious – Bangalore Creative Circus (BCC) is hosting a series of summer programmes to do just that. Their Nature Explorer Camp will guide kids through growing microgreens, moulding clay pottery, recycling paper, nature journalling and storytelling, as well as creating nature themed eco-art. “We learn a lot more through play and through experiences. Children, at this impressionable age, soak in so much and we are hoping to mainstream sustainable ways of living, and normalise it, without being preachy,” says Manisha Vinod, co-founder of BCC.
Age: 6 to 10 years
When: Till April 18, 9.30am to 12.30pm
Where: BCC, Yeshwanthpur
Details: @blrcreativecircus on Instagram
For musically-inclined children who can’t help but hum a tune or strum an instrument at any given moment, music classes are a summer staple. Get your kids out of stuffy studios or classrooms with Indian Music Experience (IME) Museum’s Annual Music Discovery Summer Camp, where they will learn to make music in the lap of nature. Students will get to make their own instruments, record sounds, write songs, and make art using natural and repurposed materials; enjoy nature walks to collect materials and sounds, hands-on workshops, and immersive outdoor experiences; engage in interactive music-making sessions guided by professional mentors; explore the museum’s exhibits and showcase their creativity in a grand performance. “Through this experience, participants will build stronger connections with their peers, learn teamwork, and respect different perspectives. Additionally, the camp fosters listening and observational skills while helping children express their thoughts through songwriting and journalling,” says Krithika Sreenivasan, education manager at the IME Museum.
Age: 9 to 15 years
When: May 6 to 10, 10am-1pm
Where: Indian Music Experience Museum, JP Nagar
CALL: 95913 32701
Vrindavana Nature Trails at Kanakapura will be organising an adventure and nature camp that’s perfect for kids to experience the rustic life outside the comfort of their homes. Kids can explore activities such as tent pitching, rock climbing, an introduction to farming, lake exploration, cave exploration, and night treks. “Our camps help the kids navigate in the forest, and create shelter and basic food with what is available. It shows them how to have a sustainable life with minimalistic items. It’s all about individual development. This includes helping them with leadership skills and gender sensitivity,” says Hari PR, chief explorer at Vrindavana Nature Trails.
Age: 6-19 years
When: April 21 onwards
Where: Vrindavana Nature Trails, Kanakapura
CALL: 94498 65963
Worried that your children will lose touch with their academics during the summer break? This camp will keep them educationally engaged while allowing them to have fun. Summer camps by MakersLoft specialise in hands-on activities that are STEM based. With lego as a platform, they use international robotics kits to teach children about topics such as space, music, and more with different weekly themes. “The focus is on robotics because it’s the most fun way to teach science and maths to kids. Children are already using a lot of technology and they are very curious. So we use their curiosity to teach them about the world. Hopefully they take this interest back to their studies,” says Meghna Bhutoria, director and founder at MakersLoft.
Age: 4-10+ years
When: Till July 31, 10.30am-1pm (Monday to Friday)
Where: All MakersLoft branches
CALL: 91132 76016
(With inputs from Aakansha Munshi)