92.4% of II PUC students reappear for exams; eligible for CET despite initial failure

BENGALURU: Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, announced that 92.4% of II PUC students who did not clear the first examination but have enrolled for the second exam will still be eligible to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET). This provides an opportunity for students to continue their higher education despite not being able to clear the initial exam.

A total of 1,69,353 students who failed the first II PUC exam have now registered for the second exam, which will be held from April 24 to May 8. The results of this exam are expected to be announced before the CET results. Minister Bangarappa assured that CET authorities have confirmed they will accommodate these students based on the second exam results. Additionally, a third examination is scheduled from June 9 to 20, with results expected by the end of June.

Minister Bangarappa expressed satisfaction with the turnout, highlighting that over 70,000 students who had passed the first exam have also enrolled in the second exam to improve their scores. “The fact that 92.4% of students who did not clear the exam have enrolled for the second exam is a very positive sign. Even more encouraging is the number of students aiming to better their performance,” he said.

Remedial classes are being conducted actively for students enrolled in the second exam, with attendance rates as high as 95%. Regular mock exams are also being held, along with real-time feedback, to help students prepare effectively for the second and third examinations, the minister said.