92.4% of II PUC students reappear for exams; eligible for CET despite initial failure

BENGALURU: Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, announced that 92.4% of II PUC students who did not clear the first examination but have enrolled for the second exam will still be eligible to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET). This provides an opportunity for students to continue their higher education despite not being able to clear the initial exam.
A total of 1,69,353 students who failed the first II PUC exam have now registered for the second exam, which will be held from April 24 to May 8. The results of this exam are expected to be announced before the CET results. Minister Bangarappa assured that CET authorities have confirmed they will accommodate these students based on the second exam results. Additionally, a third examination is scheduled from June 9 to 20, with results expected by the end of June.
Minister Bangarappa expressed satisfaction with the turnout, highlighting that over 70,000 students who had passed the first exam have also enrolled in the second exam to improve their scores. “The fact that 92.4% of students who did not clear the exam have enrolled for the second exam is a very positive sign. Even more encouraging is the number of students aiming to better their performance,” he said.
Remedial classes are being conducted actively for students enrolled in the second exam, with attendance rates as high as 95%. Regular mock exams are also being held, along with real-time feedback, to help students prepare effectively for the second and third examinations, the minister said.
CET sees 94.20% attendance on first day
The first day of the CET (main subjects), conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), went off without a hitch on Wednesday Students across 775 centres appeared for the exam, which is crucial for admissions to engineering and other professional courses. Out of 3,21,895 students who downloaded their hall tickets, 3,11,777 candidates (94.20%) attended the exam. The afternoon Chemistry paper saw a higher turnout with 183 more students compared to the morning Physics paper, KEA Executive Director H Prasanna said.
The exam was conducted under strict camera surveillance. This year, a QR code-based facial recognition system was successfully introduced to authenticate candidates. While minor technical glitches were reported at some centres during the morning session, no such issues were reported in the afternoon session, Prasanna clarified.