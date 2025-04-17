Experts call for better driver behaviour to reduce heavy vehicle accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Accidents involving heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), such as trucks, trailers and containers, pose a serious concern due to the high impact they cause, often resulting in fatal and non-fatal injuries to other road users. Experts and traffic police opine that improving driver behaviour, enforcing traffic laws, and raising awareness, like road sensitivity, lane discipline among light motor vehicle (LMV) and HGVs users, are key steps in reducing accidents involving heavy vehicles in the city.

A senior police officer said that, lack of road sense, rash and negligent driving, and overloading are the major reasons behind the accidents. “Two-wheelers and four-wheelers often ride too close to heavy vehicles. Sudden turns or slowing down without signals make it difficult for HGVs to respond in time due to their size and momentum,” the officer said.

Traffic expert Prof. M N Sreehari said a mismatch in driving behaviour between highways and urban roads contributes to such accidents. “Truck drivers, adjusted to highway conditions where traffic is low and consists most of similar vehicles, find it hard to adjust quickly when they enter congested city roads. Their driving speed and behaviour often don’t adapt to urban environments, leading to lapses,” he explained.

He said, “Issuing heavy vehicle licences must involve rigorous testing and proper driver education to ensure they are mentally and physically prepared to handle both highways and city roads.” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South) Shiva Prakash Devaraju said police are actively booking cases against trucks, water tankers, school buses, and other heavy vehicles for traffic violations.

“Accidents involving HGVs are reported in the city. We have identified accident-prone zones like the Outer Ring Road and NICE Road, and have installed signboards and speed limit instructions to prevent mishaps,” he said.