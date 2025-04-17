Interest in land investments spikes as Bengaluru’s second airport location remains undecided

BENGALURU: While the location for Bengaluru’s second international airport is yet to be decided, people are already showing interest in investing in the three shortlisted locations — two on Kanakapura Road and one on Nelmangala-Kunigal Road.

Real estate agents and developers say that they are already getting queries regarding land availability. They say land prices, which are already high, especially on Kanakapura Main Road, will only skyrocket if Kanakapura Main Road is finalised as the location for the proposed international airport.

“In the last few years, Kanakapura Road has witnessed tremendous growth, especially after the works started for the widening and double-laning of NH-209 that connects Bengaluru with Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, via Kanakapura, Malavalli, Kollegal and Chamarajanagar,” Bhaskar, a real estate agent from Kadirenahalli off Kanakapura Road, says.

Bhaskar adds that they were able to get an acre of land adjacent to the road for a maximum of Rs 2 crore a few years back, and now, even in the interior areas on both sides of Kanakapura Road, an acre costs not less than Rs 8 crore, and on the main road it is almost double.

He says that after the government proposed two locations along Kanakapura Road, real estate dealers, while explaining the amenities around the properties to the prospective buyers, are stressing that land rates will only increase if the airport actually comes up there.

A Mohan Raju, Managing Director and CEO of Kalyani Developers, says that the proposed second airport has stirred strong interest among potential buyers in both Kanakapura Road and Nelamangala–Kunigal Road. “While there is still uncertainty around the final location, land prices are expected to shoot up once the location is confirmed,” he says, adding that these areas currently have limited apartment supply and very few new launches, making them prime for future growth.