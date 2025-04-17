Karnataka relaxes age limit for Class 1 admissions to 5.5 years for 2025-26 academic year

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued orders relaxing the age limit for children enrolling in Class 1 from six years to 5.5 years for the 2025-26 academic year. The rule, applicable only for this academic year for all schools under state board, comes after multiple requests from parents and a detailed review by the State Education Policy (SEP) Commission, announced School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday.

As per the current rule under the Right To Education (RTE) and Karnataka Compulsory Education Rules, children must have completed six years as of June 1 to be admitted in Class 1. These rules were also in line with the National Education Policy (NEP). However, many parents whose children have completed pre-primary schooling requested that the age be relaxed to 5.5 years, as their children are ready to move to Class 1.

The SEP Commission maintained that the minimum age of six is ideal and several court rulings too have upheld these standards. The policies should be changed on individual cases. Still, keeping in mind the educational interest of children who have already completed pre-primary, the department has allowed a one-time exception. Only this year, children who have completed 5.5 years by June 1 and have completed UKG will be allowed to enrol in Class 1.

From 2026-27 academic year the age criteria will be back to six years. Four years will be the minimum age for LKG and five years for UKG admissions, the minister said.