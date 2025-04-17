‘Until then, I wasn’t even sure I was resonating with audience,’ says actor Shefali Shah in Bengaluru

"I wanted to be a lot of things, but definitely not an actor,” says Shefali Shah, recalling a role she played as a 10-year-old in a Gujarati play that set her journey – first as a theatre actor, then a TV star, and now a film actor with a National Award and an International Emmy Award nomination under her belt. Shah, who was in the city, continues, “There was no plan of action about what I would do, whatever work was offered to me, I said ‘yes’ if I found it exciting.”

According to Shah, this finely-tuned instinct to spot a meaningful role has been her guiding light, with her work in recent films and shows being well received – be it the stern cop in Delhi Crime, a supportively vengeful mother with impeccable comedic timing in Darlings, a bereaved one in Jalsa, or a deeply vulnerable woman with early onset dementia in Three of Us. Among them, Delhi Crime is what Shah considers the turning point. “Professionally, it became a turning point for my career…till then, I was getting supporting parts. Suddenly, people saw it and said, ‘She can be a lead!’ In a big way, it was also path-breaking for the fact that it’s led by a female who’s not a conventional – young and pretty heroine,” she says, adding that playing ‘Madam sir’ Vartika Chaturvedi, had a personal impact too. “It gave me a lot of confidence because, until then, I wasn’t even sure I was resonating with audience,” she says.