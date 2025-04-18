BBMP seals kitchens of 100 PGs over licence violations

BENGALURU: In a sweeping move, health officers from BBMP Mahadevapura zone sealed kitchens of 100 paying guest (PG) accommodations, citing violations of Town Planning and licensing rules. The crackdown has left PG associations high and dry, and occupants in shock.

BBMP Health Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishore stated that the PG operators were violating building bylaws, which prohibit commercial activity in residential areas with road width under 40feet. He also noted that several PGs lacked necessary licences to operate.

“Some PG associations have claimed that their buildings fall under residential areas and should therefore be permitted to run. We will also examine the documents,” said Kishore.

Following the sealing drive, PG associations approached the additional chief secretary of the Urban Development Department (UDD), urging his intervention. They cited a 2015 gazette notification that classifies hostels, apartments and dharamshalas under the residential category. The associations also referenced the GST Council’s submission that accommodations for students, working women and nursing staff are considered residential.

The associations claimed that UDD directed BBMP to look into the matter, acknowledging that the action could severely impact the daily lives of PG occupants. “We will meet the BBMP health commissioner on Monday to explain our situation and present rules that permit PGs in residential areas,” said Arjun Bellam, joint secretary of the Paying Guests Hostels Welfare Association, Bengaluru.

The association argued that most residents of ladies’ hostels use public transport or ride-sharing services, and hence, parking provisions shouldn’t be mandatory.

“We are only running an accommodation business. Building owners should be served notices for violations, not us,” said a member of the association. “Our customers are suffering. We now have to arrange food from other kitchens to supply food, which will increase costs and delay meals,” he added.