BBMP chief Girinath likely to be posted as additional CS of Urban Development Department

BENGALURU: With the current Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Urban Development Department (UDD) SR Umashankar set to retire at the end of April, speculation is mounting over who will succeed him. According to top sources in the government, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath is the frontrunner for the post.

“Tushar Girinath was previously heading Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). He has been serving as the BBMP Chief Commissioner for the past 2.5 years. With his deep understanding of city administration, he is well-equipped to handle the crucial Urban Development Department (UDD) role, which involves coordination among key parastatal bodies such as BBMP, Bangalore Development Authority, BWSSB and others, which are crucial for city’s infrastructure,” a top source explained.

However, the source noted that Girinath could face stiff competition from Gaurav Gupta, an officer of the same ACS ranks, who is currently serving as Secretary Energy Department.

Like Girinath, Gupta has also served in both BBMP and BWSSB, and is familiar with the city’s challenges and potential solutions. However, sources believe say, Girinath has an edge, having worked closely with Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar over the past 2.5 years.

Meanwhile, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Maheshwar Rao, who also served in BBMP and holds ACS rank, is considered a less likely contender, with the government appearing to favour Girinath or Gupta for the UDD top post.