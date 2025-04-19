Eggciting Hunt: As the Easter bunny hops into the city, indulge in the traditions and relish delicacies

Take your family to enjoy an Easter brunch with festive dishes like hot cross buns, Easter bread, lamb roast, honey-glazed carrots and carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. Highlights include a fun workshop for kids where they can paint Easter eggs!

When: April 20, 1pm onwards

Where: La Utsav at Grand Mercure at Gopalan Mall, Old Madras Road

Call: 95132 89926