Eggciting Hunt: As the Easter bunny hops into the city, indulge in the traditions and relish delicacies

After a reverent church service, mark a flavourful end to your holy week by attending Easter events taking place across the city. Get your families, friends, and little ones together for a day of delicious food, live music, and traditional egg hunts!
Experience a journey of flavours with live chaat bhandar, fresh seafood, cold cuts, sizzling grills, and soups. Indulge in a buffet with a colourful salad bar, and main course specialities.
When: April 20, 12.30pm onwards
Where: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center, Thigalarapalya
Call: 95139 82019
Take your family to enjoy an Easter brunch with festive dishes like hot cross buns, Easter bread, lamb roast, honey-glazed carrots and carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. Highlights include a fun workshop for kids where they can paint Easter eggs!
When: April 20, 1pm onwards
Where: La Utsav at Grand Mercure at Gopalan Mall, Old Madras Road
Call: 95132 89926
Take part in an immersive, one-day buffet that reimagines the culinary heritage shaped by French and Dutch colonial influences. Every dish is curated with health and intention, free from refined ingredients, preservatives, and animal products, staying true to the restaurant’s plant-based cuisine.
When: April 20, 12.30pm onwards
Where: Justbe by Nidhi Nahata, Sadashivanagar
Call: 88841 63061
Easter Eats
Step into a space of warmth, flavour, and celebration by sharing a hearty breakfast, a lazy lunch, or a soulful steak dinner. Easter specials at this event include festive decor and Easter table linen, handpicked music, and delicious steaks served with complimentary iced tea.
When: April 19-20, 9am onwards
Where: Urban Solace, Ulsoor
Call: 98450 13055
Dig into an Easter brunch that captures the freshness of spring with dishes like blossom greens, spring garden frittata, and a sprint pea and mint soup. Desserts include quail egg, carrot ginger and cream cheesecake, hazelnut raspberry delights, and the caramelised white chocolate tres leches.
When: April 20, 12.30pm onwards
Where: JW Kitchen at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Ashok Nagar
Call: 88844 94037