Eggciting Hunt: As the Easter bunny hops into the city, indulge in the traditions and relish delicacies
Aakansha Munshi

After a reverent church service, mark a flavourful end to your holy week by attending Easter events taking place across the city. Get your families, friends, and little ones together for a day of delicious food, live music, and traditional egg hunts!

1. Cultural Cravings

Experience a journey of flavours with live chaat bhandar, fresh seafood, cold cuts, sizzling grills, and soups. Indulge in a buffet with a colourful salad bar, and main course specialities.

When: April 20, 12.30pm onwards

Where: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center, Thigalarapalya

Call: 95139 82019

2. Bunny Brunch

Take your family to enjoy an Easter brunch with festive dishes like hot cross buns, Easter bread, lamb roast, honey-glazed carrots and carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. Highlights include a fun workshop for kids where they can paint Easter eggs!

When: April 20, 1pm onwards

Where: La Utsav at Grand Mercure at Gopalan Mall, Old Madras Road

Call: 95132 89926

3. Hop & Dine

Take part in an immersive, one-day buffet that reimagines the culinary heritage shaped by French and Dutch colonial influences. Every dish is curated with health and intention, free from refined ingredients, preservatives, and animal products, staying true to the restaurant’s plant-based cuisine.

When: April 20, 12.30pm onwards

Where: Justbe by Nidhi Nahata, Sadashivanagar

Call: 88841 63061

4. Easter Eats

Step into a space of warmth, flavour, and celebration by sharing a hearty breakfast, a lazy lunch, or a soulful steak dinner. Easter specials at this event include festive decor and Easter table linen, handpicked music, and delicious steaks served with complimentary iced tea.

When: April 19-20, 9am onwards

Where: Urban Solace, Ulsoor

Call: 98450 13055

5. Spring Supper

Dig into an Easter brunch that captures the freshness of spring with dishes like blossom greens, spring garden frittata, and a sprint pea and mint soup. Desserts include quail egg, carrot ginger and cream cheesecake, hazelnut raspberry delights, and the caramelised white chocolate tres leches.

When: April 20, 12.30pm onwards

Where: JW Kitchen at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Ashok Nagar

Call: 88844 94037

