Ham Radio celebrates 100 years

BENGALURU: Amateur Radio Society of India (ARSI) celebrated 100 years of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) on Friday at Cubbon Park. Amateur, or ham radio is a non-commercial two-way communication system used for communication and educational purposes.

As part of the celebrations, awards were presented to ham operators from Karnataka who went to Kargil to serve the Indian Army. Senior ham radio operators over the age of 80 were honoured for their lifelong contributions to the field. Members from various ham radio clubs were also recognised for their accomplishments in different areas.

A special callsign ‘VU1IARU’, will remain active until June 29 this year. Besides, installation of 20 ham radio stations in government residential schools were announced under the Social Welfare Department in association with Indian Institute of Hams (IIH) alongside plans for 50 more additional ham stations in the state.

The event highlighted the crucial role of ham radios in emergency communications, technical education, and fostering international goodwill.