I don’t think the entire comedy scene is in danger: Amit Tandon

Experimenting while staying true to himself, Tandon’s ‘Halwa’ revisits a topic he has many times before – his relationship with his spouse. But as any relationship that evolves, it has continued to provide new fodder for his comedy. With a focus as personal as this, for Tandon, the writing process allows an opportunity for reflection and an outlet for daily frustrations. “At first, the focus is not to be funny but to bring out an insight. Then, as I take it on stage, I try to make it funnier,” he says, explaining that this catharsis is something the audience shares in. “When you are doing comedy sharing intimate stuff, often, people laugh because that’s exactly what’s happening with them but they’ve not been able to talk about it with anybody else,” he says.

As a veteran, Tandon also observes a shift in standup comedy and its audiences, that perhaps accounts for why his work continues to resonate. “Across India, the audience expects more from you now. They might have laughed at basic jokes years ago but they’ve grown up and want to see something more intelligent than just slapstick. They know what a well crafted joke is and appreciate it,” he says, adding, “Bengaluru has the best audience in India right now – they’re open to standup and are better listeners. They’ll give you the time and patience to tell a story before you come to a point.”

With recent controversies surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia and Kunal Kamra who were subject to widespread outrage over badly received jokes, many have raised concerns about the future of the scene but Tandon considers them growing pains that will change as audiences mature, “It’s another blip. I don’t think that the entire scene is in danger because of whatever has happened recently. With time, people’s opinions will change and they will understand this art form better. With movies, people know clearly that if one faces backlash, it doesn’t mean that you stop exhibiting or watching all movies. They’ve got to realise that there are different voices – some will agree with you, some won’t. Some, you can watch with your family. Some, you have to watch alone.”