Rapid Response Teams to tackle tree fall, traffic woes in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To ensure traffic movement remains unaffected by tree falls, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) deployed Rapid Response Teams (RRP) across its eight zones.

With strong winds and pre-summer showers lashing the city this April, the BBMP forest wing has reported 22 incidents of tree uprooting and 79 cases of major branch falls in the past five days.

Each RRT is stationed at the respective zonal office and is equipped to respond swiftly, clearing uprooted trees and fallen branches to restore normalcy. “Tree fall data has been recorded since April 14, when strong winds and rain began. On the directive of the Chief Commissioner, these teams have been deployed at the zonal level. Similar measures were taken last year during the monsoon season. Since the incidents are reported quite early, teams have already become active,” said BLG Swamy, DCF, BBMP Forest Wing.

Each RRT jeep is equipped with motorised blades, ropes, generators, and first-aid kits. The teams work in coordination with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and traffic police during clearing operations.

In addition, the teams provocatively inspect trees and branches that are dead or at risk of falling. “Residents also file complaints with the BBMP, and based on priority, such hazardous trees and branches are removed before they cause damage,” he added.

Special focus is being given to the Central Business District and older areas of Bengaluru-- including Gandhinagar, Malleshwaram, Shivajinagar, Vijaynagar, Chamrajpet, Jayanagar, Chickpet, Hebbal, Shanthinagar and CV Raman Nagar, where tree falls can significantly disrupt traffic. Delays in addressing these incidents can lead to major congestion and spillover traffic in surrounding areas.