Double power: How two teachers revived a village school with heart and grit

CHIKKAMAGALURU : At a time when schools in Karnataka are facing challenges of declining student enrollments and shortage of teachers, two women from this village in Chikkamagaluru district are going against all odds to transform a government school.

Meet Hina Tabassum and Razia Sultana, the teachers who are at the heart of this transformation and have gone far beyond their official responsibilities to let the school in Machagondanahalli village function.

From creating awareness among parents to enroll their children in the school to spending Rs 2.5 lakh from their savings and contributions from their families to drill a borewell to ensure kids get drinking water, the two teachers are a beacon of hope for hundreds of students.

The school is part of a cluster situated on a 12-acre plot, from Anganwadi and lower primary to high school and PU college. Despite being in the green belt of Malnad, water scarcity during summer is a persistent challenge in the village. The local gram panchayat supplies water to 300 households and to the school, but this is done on a rotational basis. Often, the school receives water once every three days, and only after household demands are met. This limited supply caused immense hardship.

“We saw students suffering because of lack of drinking water. The earlier borewells had dried up, and the school was struggling,” says Hina, who has been teaching at the school for the past 25 years.

Moved by the situation and inspired by the spirit of Ramzan, both Hina and Razia decided to act. “Ramzan is about giving. When I shared the idea with my family, they encouraged me to go ahead. We pooled funds and drilled a new borewell. Luckily, it succeeded on the third attempt — on March 26,” Hina said.

She recalled the early days of her career when the school had only a handful of students. “I would go door to door, urging parents to send their children to school. Some were reluctant, but persistence helped. Today, we have 250 students studying from LKG to Class 7 in both Kannada and English medium,” she says with a sense of pride.