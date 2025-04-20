FDA intensifies food outlet inspections within Chinnaswamy Stadium; imposes penalties for hygiene violations

BENGALURU: With the ongoing IPL matches, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) Department has intensified food outlet inspections within the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Officials from the department told TNIE that samples were collected from all outlets, including popular brands, and penalties were imposed on those found violating hygiene standards. A total of 12 food stalls operating inside the stadium were inspected during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings on Friday. Notices were issued to two prominent outlets—one a leading packaged drinking water company, and the other a well-known food brand recognised for its ghee, sweets, snacks, instant mixes, and spice powders.

Samples were also collected from several popular food brands selling items such as pizza, tacos, and other snacks.

“This action comes in response to multiple complaints received during last year’s IPL matches, where people raised concerns about poor food quality and lack of hygiene. As a result, inspections were carried out during the match,” an FDA official said.

In addition to stadium checks, the department recently conducted inspections in industrial areas, starting with food stalls in Yeshwanthpur and Peenya. These areas see a high footfall of workers and daily-wage labourers who depend on these stalls for affordable meals.

Despite training sessions held a few months ago to improve hygiene and food safety, officials found that the quality at many stalls remained poor.

Moreover, stall owners reportedly did not cooperate during the inspections and raised objections, claiming that such checks harmed their business. Some workers also expressed concern, noting that these stalls are their only source of low-cost food.