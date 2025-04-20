Namma Metro hits 2025 high with 9.08 lakh riders despite fare hike

BENGALURU: In a major milestone, Namma Metro recorded its highest ridership this year of 9,08,153 in a single day on April 17.

Official data showed that the Purple Line (Line 1) carried 4,35,516 passengers, while the Green Line (Line 2) saw 2,85,240. The Kempegowda Majestic interchange station alone handled 1,87,397 commuters, a significant share of the day’s traffic.

This comes nearly two months after Namma Metro raised its fares by an average of 45%. Following the fare hike on February 9, which saw ticket prices go up by an average of 51.55% before discounts and 41.7% after discounts, with the highest increase touching 71.42%, the Metro lost about one lakh commuters per day. Prior to the hike, average weekday ridership stood at around 8.5 lakh.

The highest-ever ridership was recorded on August 14, 2024, when 9,17,365 commuters used the service. Before this, on December 6 last year, the Metro had hit a single-day record of 9.02 lakh passengers, driven by the surge in footfall during Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati concert.