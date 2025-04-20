Nurturing ‘Naada Bashe’

BENGALURU: Language is a bridge between cultures, a mirror reflecting collective history. Karnataka is a diverse, cosmopolitan melting pot of different peoples, with equally different backgrounds, awareness and stories to tell, and Kannada helps carry these colourful tales from the state to places far and wide.

As a torchbearer of Kannada knowledge and preservation in her own unique way, Sushma Shankar has come a long way. For 17 years, she has been transforming lives through her free Kannada classes. What began as a small summer camp has grown into a full-fledged movement for linguistic empowerment, with Sushma aiming to make Kannada accessible and enjoyable for all.

“The reason I started taking Kannada classes is because I saw that even some Kannadigas didn’t know how to read and write Kannada, though it was their mother tongue. Especially in Bengaluru, people often prefer speaking English over Kannada,” Sushma recalls.

What sets Sushma’s classes apart are their inclusive, grassroots approach. Initially, her Kannada teaching efforts were focused on schoolchildren through camps held every May. These camps, completely free, ran for 30 days, and were designed to build foundational literacy and love for the language. But as the word spread, demand grew even among adults.

“Many came to learn at their convenience, and we made changes accordingly,” she explains. “Early morning sessions, weekend classes — we did everything possible to ensure no one was denied learning.” Initially, each camp had 300-400 students.

Building language bridges

This flexible, community-driven model soon gained traction. Sushma’s team started approaching local schools to teach students the state language, and many enrolled. Before long, the team was teaching thousands, young and old, across different regions. Separate classes for adults and children ensured that everyone learned at their own pace in a comfortable setting.

The quality and commitment behind her Kannada education initiative did not go unnoticed. The Karnataka government, in collaboration with a Kerala missionary group, hosted a two-day training camp on ‘How to Teach Kannada’, in which Sushma not only participated, but was also recognised as a certified teacher eligible to teach at ‘Karnataka Kalika Kendras’, which the state government officially endorses. Her summer camps were also bestowed with the status of a ‘Kannada Kalika Kendra’.