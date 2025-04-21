Bengaluru's ecological collapse has a face - And it’s a dog

During the early hours of a pleasant Bengaluru morning, a woman rides on her scooter with two large boxes of food, a large can of water, and cut-up sheets of banana leaves. As she rides, dogs on the road begin chasing her, running as fast as they can to keep up. She remains unshaken, slowly stops on the side of the road, away from houses and human traffic. She stops her scooter and turns around to see the happy, wagging tails running toward her, waiting for their first meal and access to clean water in 24 hours.

She is not a municipal worker or a volunteer from an NGO; she is just one of the thousands of animal welfare workers in India, silently working behind the scenes to bridge the gap between a collapsing ecosystem and an ever-expanding city.

But this isn’t a story about dogs. It’s about what happens when development outruns compassion and infrastructure forgets coexistence. Across the country, the stray dog population isn’t growing because people are feeding more. It’s growing because our cities are growing faster than they can care.

With the increase in tech parks, lavish high-rise apartments, flyovers, and metro lines, Bangalore, once known as a Garden City, is now an expanding concrete jungle. The rapid pace of urbanisation continues to encroach on wildlife spaces.