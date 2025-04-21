Bold New Menus in a Dynamic Dining Narrative

In a city celebrated for its inventive and ever-evolving food culture, Bengaluru continues to elevate the dining landscape with a season of bold menus, thoughtful reinterpretations of classics, and immersive culinary experiences. From savouring Peking duck against the backdrop of the city skyline to indulging in a Franco-Italian brunch beneath glittering Murano chandeliers, or relishing a Malabar feast infused with nostalgia and tradition, the city’s restaurants are weaving a compelling, dynamic narrative.
A Franco-Italian Feast at Le Cirque Signature
Leading this wave of culinary refinement is Le Cirque Signature at The Leela Palace Bengaluru, which has introduced an elegant Sunday brunch series fusing French finesse with Italian generosity. Curated by Sous Chef Ranjan Rao – whose impressive career includes stints with Michelin-starred legends Yannick Alléno and Stéphane Raimbault – the new brunch menu is a sophisticated showcase of technique and indulgence.
Guests begin their afternoon at a sprawling grazing table, laden with ceviche, crudos, house-cured salmon, artisanal charcuterie, and creamy burrata, accompanied by warm, crusty breads. The experience is heightened by live stations offering freshly crafted black truffle pappardelle, silky mascarpone gnocchi, lamb loin with black garlic fondant potatoes, and Himalayan trout paired with orange-braised fennel.
Dessert is an equally elaborate affair, featuring timeless favourites like tiramisu and creme brûlée alongside mango opera, dark chocolate truffles, and handcrafted macarons. The restaurant’s elegant interiors, with their ochre tones, ebony accents, and shimmering Murano chandeliers, provide a suitably luxurious backdrop. Held on the second and fourth Sunday of each month, the brunch offers both indoor sophistication and alfresco serenity within The Leela’s manicured gardens.
Chef Sheong Wong’s Return to Far & East
Another noteworthy highlight this season is the return of Chef Sheong Wong to Far & East, the signature pan-Asian restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. A respected figure in Chinese culinary circles with over two decades of experience across India and Southeast Asia, Chef Wong brings a fresh, contemporary interpretation to the restaurant’s new menu, combining Cantonese and Sichuan classics with modern sensibilities.
“My previous tenure here was an enriching journey of discovery,” notes Chef Wong, saying, “The all-new menu aims to surprise our guests.” Among the highlights is his famed Peking duck, presented as a delightful table side ritual with crisp lacquered skin, tender meat, warm pancakes, leeks, and sweet bean sauce.
Other standout dishes include a richly-spiced Malaysian lamb shank rendang and charcoal-hued seafood dumplings filled with prawn, crabmeat, and tobiko. To further elevate the dining calendar, the hotel will host a special dim sum pop-up till April 27, featuring Chef Ng Meng Loong of Michelin-selected Yun House at Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur.
Tijouri: Unearthing Forgotten Indian Flavours
For diners seeking a connection to India’s culinary past, Tijouri at Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru continues its mission of spotlighting regional micro-cuisines. Conceived by Kaushik Raju and Sanithra Raju, the restaurant has become a platform for India’s culinary custodians, hosting immersive, memory-led experiences that celebrate lesser-known recipes.
Among its recent highlights was an authentic Andhra breakfast by home cook Anuradha Chippada, affectionately known as Anu Aunty, who dished out nostalgia on a plate with soft pooris, onion vadas, mutton curry, and gasagase payasam.
Later this month, on April 26 and 27, Chef Gautam Krishnankutty will present A Malabar Journey, a menu inspired by his childhood visits to Kannur. The offering will feature cherished dishes such as neypathal with Malabar chicken curry, vellayappam paired with chemmeen ulli theeyal, and a celebratory mutton biryani – each course steeped in memory, tradition, and the rich culinary heritage of Kerala’s Malabar Coast.
South Indian Spice Meets Cantonese Precision at Yauatcha
In a refreshing cross-cultural experiment, Yauatcha Bengaluru pays homage to Ugadi, Karnataka’s New Year, with a limited-edition menu that seamlessly marries South Indian spice with contemporary Cantonese technique. Available through April, the menu reinterprets local flavours through a modern Chinese lens.
Among the highlights are yam bean millet dumplings inspired by the texture of ragi mudde, an asparagus and mooli stir-fry reminiscent of mullangi sambar, and seafood dim sum enlivened with raw garlic oil. The pork ribs dusted with togarashi and curry leaf powder add a welcome earthiness, while the crispy chicken in orange lemon sauce offers a citrus-kissed contrast to the spice-forward dishes.
To complete the experience, the beverage menu offers refreshing summer coolers such as the Mango Chilli – a piquant blend of fresh mango, lime, and jalapeño vinegar – and South Summer, a fragrant concoction of mint, coriander, and curry leaf.