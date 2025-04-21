Bold New Menus in a Dynamic Dining Narrative

A Franco-Italian Feast at Le Cirque Signature

Leading this wave of culinary refinement is Le Cirque Signature at The Leela Palace Bengaluru, which has introduced an elegant Sunday brunch series fusing French finesse with Italian generosity. Curated by Sous Chef Ranjan Rao – whose impressive career includes stints with Michelin-starred legends Yannick Alléno and Stéphane Raimbault – the new brunch menu is a sophisticated showcase of technique and indulgence.

Guests begin their afternoon at a sprawling grazing table, laden with ceviche, crudos, house-cured salmon, artisanal charcuterie, and creamy burrata, accompanied by warm, crusty breads. The experience is heightened by live stations offering freshly crafted black truffle pappardelle, silky mascarpone gnocchi, lamb loin with black garlic fondant potatoes, and Himalayan trout paired with orange-braised fennel.

Dessert is an equally elaborate affair, featuring timeless favourites like tiramisu and creme brûlée alongside mango opera, dark chocolate truffles, and handcrafted macarons. The restaurant’s elegant interiors, with their ochre tones, ebony accents, and shimmering Murano chandeliers, provide a suitably luxurious backdrop. Held on the second and fourth Sunday of each month, the brunch offers both indoor sophistication and alfresco serenity within The Leela’s manicured gardens.