Ricky Rai, son of late don Muthappa Rai, accuses stepmother, aides of conspiring in shooting attack on him

BENGALURU: Ricky Rai, son of late underworld don Muthappa Rai, recorded his statement with the Bidadi police and alleged that his father’s second wife, Anuradha and three others may have conspired in the attack on him.

He was shot at by an unidentified assailant while he was travelling in a car with his driver, Basavaraju, and gunman Rajpal, from his Bidadi farmhouse to Bengaluru around 12.50 am on Saturday.

According to sources, Rai recorded his statement with DySP Srinivas on Sunday and alleged that Anuradha and three others conspired in the murder over a property dispute. He said, due to court matters, he has visited the city from Russia.

A team of police officers inspected the location where the shooting took place and has been interrogating his close associates. Police have filed a case against Anuradha, former aides Rakesh Malli, Nitesh Anathan and their associates for attempted murder and Arms Act based on a complaint by Basavaraju. Meanwhile, four special teams have been formed to probe the matter and trace the shooter.