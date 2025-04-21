Van collides with parked IndiGo aircraft at Bengaluru airport; no injuries reported

BENGALURU: A van collided with the undercarriage of a parked IndiGo aircraft at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on April 18, reportedly after the driver fell asleep while operating the vehicle on the airside.

The incident occurred at 12.15 pm on Sunday, near parking bay 71 Alpha. However, no injuries were reported.

“On April 18, at around 12.15 pm, a vehicle operated by a third-party ground handling agency made contact with the undercarriage of a non-operational Aircraft On-Ground at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. No injuries were reported.

All necessary protocols have been promptly followed in coordination with relevant stakeholders. The safety and security of our passengers, airline partners, and airport personnel remain our highest priority,” an official statement for Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also been informed, and a probe into the incident is under way.

IndiGo Airlines said, “We are aware of the ground incident at Bengaluru airport involving a parked IndiGo aircraft and a third-party ground vehicle. The investigations are ongoing, and all necessary action shall be initiated as required.”