1,533 garbage blackspots: Palike, RWA teams to fix them

BENGALURU: To fix garbage blackspots across the city, the Bangalore Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML), an offshoot of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, has kicked off a massive awareness drive on proper disposal of waste and strict penalties for violations.

Zonal municipality officials will coordinate with residential welfare associations and others to raise awareness among people who dump garbage in public places. According to an official, there are 1,533 garbage blackspots, and the big concern is East zone, where 541 have been identified.

“It’s not only dry or wet waste that ends up in public places. Even broken toilet commodes, sofas, chairs and construction waste are dumped on roadsides and the place becomes an eyesore.

To fix the issue, the Palike has taken up a 10-day drive starting from Monday to April 30 to sensitise people on keeping the surroundings clean. Marshalls will also coordinate with residential welfare associations on identifying vulnerable spots and when garbage is dumped to catch hold of offenders and impose penalties,” BWSML Chief Operating Officer Ramamani VK.

Welcoming the move, Bangalore Apartment Federation vice-president Satish Mallya said the initiative is really needed, but its implementation on the ground can be challenging.

“We have already communicated this to the stakeholders. Maybe 6-7 volunteers from each association can help Palike teams in the morning hours. They can show the spots and create awareness among residents. At the same time, the initiative by the BBMP will act as a deterrent against those who litter public places,” said Mallya.