A Memory Project: The city is witnessing a popular trend of upcycling baby clothes to blankets, quilts and more

A baby’s first birthday outfit, the tiny onesies they used to don once, their first miniature sneakers, or the first dress they wore – letting go of such clothes is a nightmare for many parents: holding on to them is synonymous with holding on to the special memories they carry. As much as every parent wants to witness their baby’s growth and celebrate every milestone, it comes with the pain of letting go of things like the clothes they outgrew. However, the environmental impact of the fast fashion industry has changed people’s approach to baby clothes. Enter the upcycling revolution – changing preloved garments to sustainably beautiful treasures.
Farah Ahmed, founder of Sweet Roots, reflects, “After my son’s birth, balancing motherhood and a new venture was challenging, yet deeply fulfilling. Initially, Sweet Rootfocused on newborn clothing and accessories. Over time many customers expressed a desire to preserve the clothes that held the essence of their child’s earliest years. Their longing to hold onto these precious memories sparked the idea of the business. The overwhelming response made it clear – this was not just a product, but a meaningful way to weave love and nostalgia into something tangible.”
For Ahmed, appreciation from her customers is the driving force. Recounting one of her favourite projects, she adds. “A remarkable project was a baby memory quilt that incorporated nearly 150 pieces of clothing, each carrying an irreplaceable memory.”
Many see memory blankets as vessels of memory beyond mere fabrics. “I did this because after a decade or two when we see this memory blanket, it will take us to all the special moments,” says Boris K, a parent who recounts his experience of creating a memory blanket out of his baby’s clothes. Meanwhile, another parent, Shuchita Rathi, explains the practicality of recycling baby clothes. “The memory quilt made from my son’s clothes has been a part of our lives for over seven years now, and it’s still in perfect condition. My daughter’s quilts, although made recently, have been cherished nearly as much through every winter. I love how durable and practical they are – they don’t get soiled easily, making them ideal for everyday use,” she says.
Filled with nostalgia and memories, the making of quilts and other items requires a decent amount of time and dedication. “Based on the size of the quilt the customer opts for, I work on sorting, cutting, ironing and prepping the patches. This is the most time-consuming process. Once the patches are all ready, I lay them out on the floor to decide on a layout. Then I start the sewing process,” explains Nandita Pai, founder of Sew Mini Moments, continuing, “Once, a customer contacted me to upcycle her baby clothes, hand stitched and intricately embroidered by her late mother, into a memory quilt for her granddaughter. Getting to work on such treasured, heirloom clothes and touching lives across four generations was indeed an immense honour for me.”