A Memory Project: The city is witnessing a popular trend of upcycling baby clothes to blankets, quilts and more

A baby’s first birthday outfit, the tiny onesies they used to don once, their first miniature sneakers, or the first dress they wore – letting go of such clothes is a nightmare for many parents: holding on to them is synonymous with holding on to the special memories they carry. As much as every parent wants to witness their baby’s growth and celebrate every milestone, it comes with the pain of letting go of things like the clothes they outgrew. However, the environmental impact of the fast fashion industry has changed people’s approach to baby clothes. Enter the upcycling revolution – changing preloved garments to sustainably beautiful treasures.

Farah Ahmed, founder of Sweet Roots, reflects, “After my son’s birth, balancing motherhood and a new venture was challenging, yet deeply fulfilling. Initially, Sweet Rootfocused on newborn clothing and accessories. Over time many customers expressed a desire to preserve the clothes that held the essence of their child’s earliest years. Their longing to hold onto these precious memories sparked the idea of the business. The overwhelming response made it clear – this was not just a product, but a meaningful way to weave love and nostalgia into something tangible.”

For Ahmed, appreciation from her customers is the driving force. Recounting one of her favourite projects, she adds. “A remarkable project was a baby memory quilt that incorporated nearly 150 pieces of clothing, each carrying an irreplaceable memory.”