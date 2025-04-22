Breathless in Bengaluru: Air pollution graph shooting up in past four years

“Bengaluru is often celebrated for its green cover and moderate climate, but it has failed to live up to its reputation when it comes to particulate air pollution. The four-year analysis reveals that PM10 concentration in the city exceeded the national safety limit from 2021 to 2024, including during summer months when better dispersion is typically expected. These figures may be lower than in Delhi or Patna, but still violate the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (60µg/m³), indicating that no season in Bengaluru offers entirely safe air,” the report said.

According to the report, Silk Board area stood out with PM10 levels reaching 101.1µg/m³ in 2022 and 95.8µg/m³ in 2024. Air pollution levels in RVCE-Mailasandra shot up from 84.7µg/m³ in 2022 to 99.3µg/m³ in 2024, while PM10 levels consistently stood above 75µg/m³ at the City Railway Station and Kasturi Nagar. The report also noted that AQI was not low even at residential areas in Bengaluru, including BTM Layout and Hombegowda Nagar.

“Bengaluru’s air quality challenges have been quietly growing — and we’re now seeing the effects clearly in the data. Despite having better climate conditions, the city has not had a single year of safe air. Its clean city image needs a serious reality check,” said Ronak Sutaria, founder and CEO of Respirer Living Sciences. The report attributed the rise in PM10 levels to increasing traffic, unregulated construction, and limited enforcement of dust control in peri-urban zones. It also pointed to the need for expanding Bengaluru’s air monitoring network, redesigning traffic hotspots and integrating clean air into the city’s growth and infrastructure plans.