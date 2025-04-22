Casting Light on Caste: Kendra Sahitya Akademi Kanakashree Award winning poet, Aleena, to perform in Bengaluru

Very often, art opens the door to dreams and hopes, weaving together the talents and stories of many and, at times, firmly and unapologetically fighting against injustice. Hailing from Kerala, poet, lyricist, and activist Aleena is one such voice that echoes through powerful and fiery poems.

In the city for an evening of poetry and conversation titled Good Christian Girls Don’t Talk About Caste, her words reflect the path she has been on. Her poems often feel like a mirror inviting the world to reflect on its flaws. Through her poetry night, she hopes to address the caste discrimination existing in society. “My works are derived from my lived experience, stories I have heard while growing up, the things I saw around me, and the things I’ve heard happening to women around me,” says the 29-year-old author of Silk Route and recipient of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Kanakashree Award.

Poetry, for Aleena, is not just an act of artistic expression but an emotional journey that requires her to process and overcome past trauma before she can weave it as an art, which comes with its own challenges. “A major challenge is that we are being very vulnerable in front of a crowd who doesn’t care about you,” she says.

As a popular figure online and being a Dalit poet in a society where inequality prevails, she has often faced backlash. “In today’s society, being vocal about all these things is dangerous. The more visible you are, if you have a platform, the more people are going to attack you,” she confides, adding, “But I remind myself that I don’t need their validation. The people who attack me online? I don’t need to be accepted by them.”